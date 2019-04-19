<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Farmers in Uru village, Mbaukwu in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State have decried alleged incessant destruction of their crops by herders. The farmers called on the state government for urgent intervention.

“We could not harvest some portion of our cassava farms because the farms were set on fire by the herders as soon as the cows ate up the leaves on the cassava stem,” a farmer, Nkiru Ozue, said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, empathized with the farmers. He appealed to them not to take laws into their hands. He assured them of government’s quick intervention.