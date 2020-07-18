



The Executive Secretary, Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi, says the agency has registered about eighty-six thousand persons who are currently enjoying the benefits of the scheme in the State.

Dr Onyemaechi who disclosed this during a workshop for the clergy by the Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion, held at the All Saints Cathedral Church, Onitsha, on Saturday, said that the scheme which was conceptualized and initiated by the Willie Obiano administration.

He said the administration has an adoption model where affluent individuals can adopt and register their loved ones, family members, villages, and towns to enable them to benefit from the scheme, as Anambra State government has mapped out huge sums of money to make the scheme work seamlessly.





Onyemaechi who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Health explained that the agency is currently working with about two hundred accredited health centers that are implementing the scheme in Anambra State to ensure that location of any beneficiary in the state is not a barrier for enjoying the benefits of the scheme, and urged the participants to register with the agency.

On his part, the Bishop Diocese on the Niger Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Owen Nwokolo, praised the efforts of the agency in the state and urged Participants to utilized the enormous benefits domiciled in the scheme to ensure that they always get affordable, efficient, and effective health care services at all times.