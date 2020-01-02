<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Anglicans Churches, Pentecostals and other Charismatic groups are ganging up to enthrone Governor Willie Obiano’s replacement.

They declared that Anambra is not a private enterprise that one Church will always dominate

The declaration was made on Thursday by Bishop Emma C Obiorah of the Life of Faith Gospel Assembly, Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi local government area

It was during the Christo Feast Anniversary celebration of the Church, which attracted many dignitaries from the state, including one of the governorship contestants, Chido Nwankwo.

Obiorah said they were looking for anybody ready to deliver Anambra State from its present condition.

According to him: “Every body keeps complaining that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC government are not doing well, what have you done in your own area like this state?

“I’m calling on Anglicans, Pentecostals and other Charisma groups to come together to support who will take us to the promised land.

“There are people today who believe the wealth of Anambra State is their own. Anambra is not a private enterprise, any government that is not of God will collapse ”

“One group can not continue to rule our state. A particular denomination feels they own the state and that is not of God ”

“We want to unite to fight that, it is injustice and unholy in the state. I train politicians. We should embrace the word of God ”

He statee that the journey for 2021 in Anambra state had started already.