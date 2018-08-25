The wife of Anambra Governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, has urged women in the state to be wealth creators by acquiring vocational skills.

Mrs Obiano made the call on Friday at Umueze Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area of the state as part of her tour of the 21 council areas in the state.

“Women should stop answering ‘Oliaku’ (consumer of wealth), but should rather acquire skills that will change their narrative from `Oliaku to Okpataku’ (creator of wealth).’’

She noted that only skilled women could make meaningful contributions to the well- being of their families.

She said gone were the days when women, as housewives, relied on their husbands for all basic needs.

Mrs Obiano also advised pregnant women and nursing mothers to attend ante-natal and post-natal clinics regularly at the nearest government healthcare centres for their well-being and that of the newborn babies.

She thanked the people for supporting her husband during the last governorship election, pledging that he would continue to provide them with more dividends of democracy.

In his remarks, Mr Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, the Transition Committee Chairman, Anambra West Local Government, lauded Mrs Obiano for her passion to assist the less privileged, including widows and orphans.

“Before this administration came on board, there were lots of dilapidated structures in our council headquarters, but today, all have been renovated.

“At present, Anambra West is experiencing unprecedented development owing to the good leadership style of Gov. Obiano,’’ he added.

Contributing, the wife of the Transition Committee Chairman, Mrs Loretta Nwabunwanne, informed the governor’s wife that all the empowerment programmes instituted in the area are fully operational.

The high-point of Mrs Obiano’s visit was the distribution of bags of rice as well as schools bags and exercise books to widows and orphans.