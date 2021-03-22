



The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and the state police command have banned the use of vehicles with tinted glasses in the state.

Obiano, who made a late evening broadcast on Sunday, said the decision is to stem attack on security personnel in the state by gunmen using vehicles with tinted glasses.

Obiano also stated that the state will not tolerate the use of vehicles with covered plate numbers, while calling on all security agencies to aggressively enforce the ban and prosecute defaulters.

Meanwhile, the state police command has reiterated the ban, saying that it will enforce the ban announced by the state governor, while warning residents of the state to desist from falling short of the ban.





A press release by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, read: “As part of measures to prevent and checkmate further attacks on security personnel and critical infrastructure in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP MB Kuryas, has vowed to ensure the full enforcement of the Anambra State Government’s directives banning the use of covered car plate numbers and tinted vehicles in the state.

“The CP, while noting that bad elements in the society take advantage of covered plate numbers and tinted vehicles to perpetuate all manner of crimes in the state enjoins the general public, especially Ndi Anambra to ensure a strict and voluntary compliance with the government’s directives in this regard.”