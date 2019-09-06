<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has praised the African Development Bank (AfDB) president, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, for appointing Chinelo Anohu-Amazu the head and senior director of the Africa Investment Forum with effect from September 1.

According to a statement issued in Awka, the Anambra State capital by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, the governor said that Mrs Anohu-Amaizu was chosen for the new job on merit.

“Dr Adesina is excellence personified, discharging every assignment with aplomb.

“He graduated from the university with distinction and made a fundamental difference on the global scene before he was brought back to Nigeria in 2011 to serve as Minister of Agriculture, a job he carried out with utmost admiration.

“Therefore, no one was surprised when he became the first Nigerian to be named the AfDB president four years ago.

“The world has since taken note of his talent for innovation and ability to deliver superior performance, as evidenced by the fact that Dr Adesina was the toast of leaders of G-7 at their recent meeting in France,” he said.

Governor Obiano also praised Mrs Anohu-Amaizu for what he called her impressive accomplishments.