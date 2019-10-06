<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anambra State government yesterday described as untrue the reports circulating in the social media that Governor Willie Obiano had told Fulani herdsmen to pay N500,000 for any Anambra person they killed, describing the report as the handiwork of the opposition.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Don Adinuba said in Awka that attributing such a statement to the governor was politics taken too far.

According to the Commissioner, having failed to incite Anambra people to rise against innocent and law-abiding Fulani people in our midst, they have now resorted to other measures.

He said: “This is an unintelligent attempt at disinformation. Murder is a serious crime everywhere in the world and it carries capital punishment in Nigeria. It cannot be compensated for with money, according to Nigerian law. Human life is, indeed, sacred.

“The fact that some faceless politicians can carry their propaganda to the level of equating human life with money shows a total lack of respect for human life, let alone human dignity. These characters show no regard for law, order and peaceful co-existence.

“The hate mongers who have been trying to incite the ordinary people in Anambra State against fellow Nigerians conducting legitimate businesses in a peaceful manner must be held accountable should anything untoward happen to Anambra people in other parts of the country.

“They must be reminded for the umpteenth time that they are putting in harm’s way the lives of millions of NdIgbo who are working in other parts of Nigeria. These Igbo people are not subjected to daily demonization.

“There must be a limit to politics. The desperate search for power should not give rise to the dethronement of reason.

“The people and government of Anambra State are proud that their state has in the last four years emerged the safest but also the most peaceful and the most united in the whole country.

“As events have strongly established, social relations in the state are today defined by solidarity and fraternity and camaraderie. No vile or vicious propaganda against the state can make Ndi Anambra abandon this trajectory, which has brought about unprecedented development to our place. Anambra will remain Nigeria’s most socially harmonious state and, of course, the most competitive state in the whole country.”