Anambra governor: Armed forces sacrificed their lives to give us a better country

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has hailed the Nigerian Armed Forces for the sacrifices they made in ensuring that citizens live a better life in the country.

Obiano stated this in Awka on Saturday, during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

The governor also expressed his gratitude to the ex-service men and women living with different kinds of disabilities as a result of conflict and war, declaring that, today, the country remembered them with “solemnity”.

He noted that the armed forces had been at the receiving end of unprovoked internal conflicts, therefore, the country celebrate their memory and pay tribute to their heroism.

He said, “Today, we remember with solemnity, the sacrifices of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who laid down their lives that we might live a better life.

“We also remember our ex-service men and women living with different kinds of disabilities, including those permanently damaged by the horrors of armed conflict and war. We are grateful for all the sacrifices you made.

“And so, when we gather on January 15 of every year to perform the ceremony that we are performing here today, we celebrate their memory and pay tribute to their heroism.”

He pointed out that the country had been battling acts of internal aggression for years now, while the brave service men and women fall to these aggressive acts.

“Fellow compatriots, through the ages, freedom has not always been free. The tree of liberty is regularly watered by the blood of patriots – men and women who paid the supreme price for their fellow citizens to live free. Our lives are enriched by the courageous acts of these people and our sense of gratitude to them is forever.

“Almost every day, our brave service men and women fall to the aggressive acts of their fellow citizens in peace time. This situation has left the country bleeding from North to South.

“So, as we lay wreaths and release pigeons in their memory today, we pray for their peaceful repose in the bosom of Almighty God. We pray that the peace of God that surpasses all understanding should descend on Nigeria.”