Anambra State Government says it will soon carry out revalidation of title documents in some of the Government Layouts in the state.

The Commissioner for Lands, Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, said on Monday that the revalidation was aimed at ascertaining the genuine plot owners and to determine the current status of every allottee.

“It is also to ensure that genuine plot owners receive the new digital Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) that will give their property `absolute legitimacy’.

“The ministry is, therefore, inviting all plot owners within the affected layouts to come forward with original copies of relevant documents, including proof of ownership for the revalidation.

“The exercise, by the Ministry of Lands, is scheduled to begin on June 25 to Aug. 13, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mondays to Fridays),’’ Onukwuba said in a statement.

“The exercise will cover Onitsha GRA, Trans Nkisi (Phases I to III), Akpaka Layout, Harbour Industrial Layout, Fegge-Nupe Settlement, Niger Bridge Head, Niger Bridge Industrial Layout and Nkwelle Ezunaka Agric Lands.

“In Awka, the affected areas include Agu Awka, Iyi Agu, Ikenga and Ikenga Extension, Expressway Layout, Hill Top, New Town, Isiagu and Lockwood Layouts.

“Others are United Layout, Nkpor, Nkpukpa Layout, Obosi, Parcel D and Oba International Airport.

“The rest are Eme Court Layout Nnewi, Unity Layout Nnewi, Otolo-Utu Layout, Nnewi, Industrial Layout Ozubulu and Orifite-Nnewi-Ozubulu Layouts.’’

Onukwuba adds: “The revalidation will hold at two designated venues — Dolly Hills Hotels and Resort for those within the Onitsha axis — covering Trans Nkisi, Akpaka and GRA.

“Another centre will be located at the Ministry of Lands Headquarters, Awka, where designated staff will also attend to allotees in the Awka area.’’

He directed the allottees to come forward with two recent passport photographs, original copies and photocopies of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

“They are also required to come with all payment receipts, including receipts for Ground Rents, valid identification, like National ID cards, valid Driver’s Licences, International Passports or Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

“Other requirements are Sworn Affidavits and Police extracts, in case of loss of original documents.

“Any plot not revalidated within the period will be regarded as unallocated and shall be recovered by the Anambra State Ministry of Lands’’.