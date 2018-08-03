The Anambra State Government has said it has no plans to ban tricycle, popularly called keke in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, who made this known in a statement in Awka said tricycle operators provide good service to the people of the state.

Adinuba urged the public to disregard the rumour in some quarters alleging that government had resolved to ban keke, accusing a politician he did not name to be behind the rumour.

“It has come to the knowledge of the Anambra State Government that a certain politician, who wants to use the state as a launch pad to realise his political ambitions at all costs, has been spreading the rumour that the state government has resolved to ban tricycles, popularly known as keke, from operating in the state.

“This politician has even gone to the extent of inciting keke operators to demonstrate in the streets against the state government against the phantom ban.

“We want to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in the rumour. There is absolutely no justification for the rumour. Tricycle operators provide good service to Ndi Anambra. And the state government enjoys an excellent relationship with both individual keke operators and the union of tricycle operators.”

He therefore, enjoined keke operators to go about their legitimate business and ignore the rumour.

Furthermore, he said: “As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, it is understandable that politicians indulge in all manner of tricks to lure the people to their side. However, their tricks should never be allowed to disrupt the current atmosphere of peace, harmony and solidarity in Anambra State.

“The government and people of Anambra State jealously guard the new reputation of their state as the most peaceful, the most united and the most socially cohesive state in Nigeria.”