Anambra State government and Department of State Services (DSS) are partnering to minimize the rising cases of mental health challenges bedevilling the country.

Governor Willie Obiano, was speaking when he participated in the 2019 Annual Health Summit of the Department of State Services, a program which is part of the corporate social responsibility. The ceremony has the theme, “Burden of Mental Health: Impact on Wellness and Productivity” and was anchored by Medical Services of the DSS.

Declaring the event open, Governor Obiano who called for concerted attention to youth in the country, who indulge in a lot of criminal activities, chiefly due to substance abuse, stressed that there are different types of mental challenge.

While admonishing against stigmatization towards people that had mental challenges in the past, the Governor added that his administration is deeply committed to meeting the health needs of the state citizenry.

Director of Medical Services, DSS, Dr Ann Okoroafor, who represented the Director-General of DSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi Magachi, called for attention to the mental health of Nigerians, pointing out that its continuous neglect owes to the rising rate of crime.

Alhaji Magachi expressed optimism that the lessons and recommendations from the summit would be used to formulate policies that will be beneficial to society.

Security commanders, especially top DSS operatives, Traditional Leaders, top government functionaries, among others also participated in the ceremony.

In another development, the Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Chief Uchenna Okafor, said the ministry under his watch, has initiated measures to end the lingering crisis among the different tricycle unions in the state.

Okafor, who was represented by the Ministry Public Relations Officer, Mr Stanley Onunkwor, said this in Onitsha, the commercial city of the state on Friday while addressing over 4,500 Tricycle operators, popularly known as “Keke Nappep” on the efforts of the ministry in ensuring a continues harmonious relationship among them.

He said that the Commissioner was concerned about the challenges facing the union and was determined to resolve the issues at stake in order for the unions to move forward.

He also said that the ministry will continue to strengthen the various units of the Unified Tricycle Owners and Riders Association (UTORASS), Anambra state chapter for better coordination.

He urged the participants to follow state policy that supports one umbrella body, which is UTORASS, for tricycle operators in the state.

He also informed them that Governor Willie Obiano wants it so, to enable control and checks that could help reduce the use of tricycles for criminal activities in the state.

On his part, the state sector commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Mr Andrew Kumukpayi, who was also represented by the sector PRO, decried the reckless activities of tricycle operators in Anambra roads.

He noted that there was a need for all the traffic agencies in the state to always check the operations of tricycle operators to forestall unnecessary accidents and deaths being caused by tricycle drivers.“

The state chairman of UTORASS, Comrade Syvester Obiora in his address, enjoined operators in the state to abide by government directives, assuring that the present leadership and government will put their interests and welfare in the front-burner.

Some of the participants who spoke to newsmen, Mr Michael Chenedu, Emmanuel Ejim, called on the state government to help reduce the daily ticket fee from 450 to 300 naira to enable them to maintain their tricycle and families.

The event which was organised by the Unified Tricycle Owners and Riders Association (UTORASS), Anambra state chapter has in attendance, FRSC officers, the Police, State traffic officers Traditional Rulers, among others.