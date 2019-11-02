<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Petrol-bearing tankers are no longer permitted to move around during day time in Anambra State, Information and Public Enlightenment Commissioner Don Adinuba, said on Friday.

This follows the recent spate of petrol tanker accidents in the commercial city of Onitsha.

Several lives and properties estimated at millions of naira were destroyed in the accidents, the latest being on Thursday when a tanker fell into a ditch on the Onitsha/Enugu expressway by Chipex Filling Station.

Such vehicles can only operate at night henceforth.

Adinuba said in a statement that speed limit for such trucks has also been set at 90 kilometres per hour.

The new directive comes into effect today.

Government, the commissioner said, would not tolerate any form of lawlessness again.

“Following the incessant collapse of trucks carrying petroleum products in Anambra State in recent times, including one which happened in Onitsha on Thursday, the Anambra State Government has decided to restrict the time which vehicles laden with petroleum products can move in the state.

“With effect from Saturday, November 2, 2019, such vehicles can be allowed to move within Anambra State from only 8 pm to 5 am.

“The restriction is to enable agencies like the Anambra State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Civil Defence, the Anambra Traffic Management Agency and indeed all other security, law enforcement and safety agencies to respond effectively and in good time to emergencies created by such accidents.

“The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and all other security agencies have been directed to religiously enforce the restriction order on the movement of trucks carrying petroleum products in the state.

“They have also been directed to ensure that such vehicles do not exceed the speed limit of 90 kilometres per hour.

“Any violation of either the time restriction order or the speed limit will be punished accordingly. The protection of the life and asset of every person in Anambra State cannot be compromised.

“All stakeholders, including oil marketers, workers, tanker drivers and indeed concerned persons in the downstream oil sector are urged to bear with the state and help to adhere to this regulation which is made strictly in the overriding public interest.”

However, National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers, NUPENG, has described the decision of the State government as suicidal.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, one of the members of the Association, who did not want to be mentioned, said they were in a meeting in Enugu state already, discussing the matter, adding that Governor Willie Obiano was ill advised.

The source said it would be more dangerous to even operate at night as proposed by the state government, adding that they had already decided that starting from today (Saturday) no truck would enter Anambra State.

He said the decision by the state government was compounding the problems for the residents of the state, adding that the new policy by the government would come back to haunt them.

The new directive, according to Adinuba, would commence today (Saturday), adding that the state would not tolerate any form of lawlessness again