



The Anambra State Government says it has taken drastic measures to put an end to the menace of the sale of babies among people in the state.

The decision, however, prompted the state government to take statistical data of daycare centres and other places taking custody of infants across the state to avoid the continuation of the unwholesome practice.

This was made known by the State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Women and Children Lady Ndidi Mezue, at a capacity building workshop organised for daycare centre operators in Anambra state held in Awka, the State capital on Wednesday.

Represented by the Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Social Welfare, Women and Children, Honourable Onyeka Ebenebe, the Commissioner said that State government was worried about some unwholesome and unethical conducts of some daycare centre operators especially as it concerns reducing such places to baby factories for illegitimate businesses.

The Commissioner explained that government frowns at Anambra State being at the wrong side of media reports especially when such reports were associated with the selling of babies.

She said the government has, however, taken concrete steps to drastically reduce the sale of babies through getting daycare centres owners to understand the rudiments and rules governing such vocation.

According to her, the State Ministry of Social Welfare, Women and Children was not strict with the minimum operational standards of daycare centres but government places a very high premium on the way and manner in which such places are run, considering the susceptibility and vulnerability of infants.

She further disclosed that government had equally discovered that some practitioners cannot clearly distinguish between daycare centres and schools. The Commissioner therefore emphasized that the state government insists on best practices in operating daycare centres because schools and daycare centres play different roles in the society.

Mezue, however, posited that after the training for daycare centre owners, it is expected that there would be an improved environment where the safety and security of children are paramount as well as where daycare centres would be operated in line with the provisions of the law and the ministry’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, a resource person at the event, who functions as a child development expert and former Director of Child Development in the defunct Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr. Emeka Edward Ejide, said there seemed to be a gross misunderstanding of the workings of daycare centres as many believe wrongly that daycare centres were nursery institutions.

Ejide described daycare centres as platforms for non-curriculum activities that actually aids the child for effective cognitive development.

Although he expressed deep concern that those operating daycare centres in the state have little or no knowledge about it because the facilities are non-existent, poor staff strength, not being health-conscious, to mention but a few lapses continue to bedevil the daycare centres, but emphasized that daycare centres were not platforms for money-making but platforms for showcasing passion for children.

He said the training would enable the owners of daycare centres to differentiate between their institutions and other institutions of child development.

The Child Protection Consultant who presented a paper on “Sustainability Of Child Development: DayCare Centre Approach”, however, admonished participants to deploy the knowledge garnered from the technical session to improve their services as daycare centres operators in Anambra state.