Anambra State Government has condemned the invasion and disruption of the election of the executive of Nkpor auto spare parts market on 21 January 2020 by about 300 thugs, who wore ASMATA aprons with the inscription, ‘ASMATA Taskforce’, allegedly brought in by the leadership of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA).

Making the condemnation while addressing all the chairmen and secretaries of the markets in the state, including ASMATA executives led by its president, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, in Awka at the weekend, the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, Markets and Wealth Creation, Uchenna Okafor, described the action as an embarrassment to the state government, saying, “it must not happen again”.

According to him, those involved in the act have been invited to come and explain their action.

His words, “Government condemns the invasion and disruption of the election by hoodlums wearing ASMATA aprons as an embarrassment that must not happen again.

“Government acknowledged the petitions by the Nkpor market leadership and those involved persons mentioned in the petition have been notified to respond appropriately within a time limit.”





According to the Commissioner, “A fresh election will be conducted on a date yet to be determined,” stating that he would in company of his officials visit the traders prior to the election with the view to pacifying and reassuring them that government was not in any way in support of the alleged invasion.

The Commissioner added further that, “Because the market leadership was faultless on the incident leading to the cancellation and attendant thuggery, the incumbent leadership under Chief Elisius Umeozorkwere, as chairman, has been granted extension of office for one month pending the conduct of the fresh election”.

In his response the ASMATA President, Chief Ekwegbalu, commended the Commissioner and pledged to abide by the resolution.

Ekwegbalu, who admitted that some people wore ASMATA aprons with the inscription, ‘ASMATA taskforce’ on the day of the election, told the Commissioner that, “I did not know that most of them were thugs as I was not part of the arrangement to engage the services of the thugs.”

In his vote of thanks, the incumbent Chairman of the market, Chief Ozorkwere, commended Governor Willie Obiano and the Commissioner for their timely intervention and determination for democratic election to thrive in the markets.