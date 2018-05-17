The Anambra State Government has commenced enforcement of the ban on street trading in urban and semi urban areas of the state.

The enforcement started with the pulling down of what it called illegal structures creating obstruction to human and vehicular movement.

Speaking with journalists in Awka, the state capital on Thursday, the State Commissioner for Environment, Mike Okonkwo, warned that defaulters were liable to pay a fine of N10,000 and two weeks imprisonment for each offence on conviction.

He said the government enforcement unit drawn from the Ministry of Environment had been briefed on its schedule of duty and urged residents to cooperate with it.

Mr Okonkwo said the team would tackle filthy, obstructive and dirty environment, adding that the operation would focus on major cities such as Onitsha, Ekwulobia and Nnewi.

He said that government had given the affected roadside traders a long notice to vacate their structures.