The Anambra State Government has commenced the enumeration of herdsmen in the state.

The chairman of Anambra State Cattle Menace Control Committee, Igwe Peter Eze-Amama, a monarch, disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said the enumeration point of the exercise would take place at Amansea, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

He said the aim of the exercise was to check Fulani herdsmen and farmers conflict in the state.

He added, ”The enumeration will assist the cattle menace control committee to fish out the bad eggs from the Fulani herdsmen in Anambra state.”

He said herdsmen, as well as Fulani butchers, would be captured in the enumeration exercise in order to easily trace them whenever the need arose.

Speaking, the South-East chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, hailed the Anambra State government and people of the state for carrying the Fulani along in the governance of the state.

He advised herders in the state to respect their host communities, warning that anyone found wanting would be punished accordingly.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Moslem Religion, Alhaji Garuba Haruna, while calling on other states to emulate Anambra, noted what he described as “the tireless efforts of the committee in ensuring peaceful coexistence among herders and their host communities.”