Anambra election: Police dare IPOB, says no cause for alarm

The commissioner of police Anambra State Police Command, Echeng Echeng says there. is absolutely no cause for alarm because police are combat-ready to provide watertight security before, during and after the governorship election in the state.

Echeng who allayed the fears of citizens who were currently nursing the fear of a possible disruption of the governorship election by IPOB sit-at-home order assured Ndi-Anambra of a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere devoid of chaos.

He said, ” In keeping with the assurances of the Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Baba Usman of readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to deliver on its mandate of providing a safe and enabling environment for the conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“On my assumption of office on 8th of October, 2021, the command took critical threat analysis, embarked on painstaking intelligence gathering through the strategic deployment of our intelligence assets, robust synergy with sister security agencies, organized vigilante groups and other stakeholders.

“Undoubtedly, the peace we enjoy today is as a result of the hard work of police personnel in the command.

“The Command has been bold in confronting security challenges and indeed recorded several successes in curbing some of these crimes and every day we evolve new approaches to tackle these threats as they emerge.

“On the election, I assure you a comprehensive water-tight and round-the-clock security to make sure that no breach of security of any kind occurs.”

“Our deployment is a functional and purposeful security arrangement aimed at enhancing the public security and safety in the state and it is very strategic and deliberate that it has taken care of the before, during and after the election period.

“Alongside our strong resolve to fight all forms of violent crimes, we urge you as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, you are critical partners in the peace and security architecture of the state.”

“Your primary role in communicating effectively and transparently to the general public, major incidents in our country confers on you the position of stakeholders. How we manage this vital and sensitive role especially at this critical time when elections are approaching should weigh in favour of our national interest.”

“I, therefore, count on your valuable support devoid of sentiments to be able to effectively police Anambra State especially by reporting security-related incidents in the most professional and objective manner especially as it concerns the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.”

“I urge you to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to partner as well as support the Police and other security agencies, as we collaborate to combat all forms of criminality and ensure a hitch-free election.”