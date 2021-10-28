Anambra election: NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is deploying 20,000 of its special forces to Anambra State for the governorship election scheduled for November 6, 2021.

Those to be deployed include personnel of the NSCDC Arms Squad Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Unit.

The Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while delivering his keynote address at a “3-day Train-The-Trainers Capacity Building and Electoral Workshop,” ahead of the Anambra poll.

He said the special forces would be drafted to key points in the State where they would be saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, INEC officials and all critical assets against vandalism, damage or arsonist attacks.

He said the NSCDC, in collaboration with other security agencies, have developed strategies to checkmate any act of electoral violence and other nefarious activities capable of undermining the electoral process.

To ensure effective monitoring before, during and after the election, Audi added that the NSCDC would be deploying 20,000 officers and men for the conduct of the election.

Audi also said the personnel to be deployed for the assignment would be drafted from all the South-south and Southeast state commands to join their counterparts in Anambra State.

“In addition, personnel from Kogi, Ekiti, Ondo, and Benue have been placed on standby in case there is a need for reinforcement,” he said.

The CG also warned the officers to strictly adhere to the ethics of the Corp and comply with the law in the discharge of their duties.

“Let me warn, and I mean it, that any conduct of an officer of the NSCDC that undermines the rule of law will be seriously dealt with in accordance with the public service rule,” he added.