Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, has described the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Soludo, as one who possesses all the requisite qualities to be at the helm of affairs when Obiano hands over the office next year.

Adinuba who is the media director of the APGA campaign organization for the November 6 guber election while speaking to Daily Sun in Onitsha said APGA remains the conscience of Nigeria’s political parties and the one driven by the vision and commitment of rapid development.

He said that the party settled for Soludo and gave him the governorship ticket was another proof that he possesses both the intellectual wherewithal, strength of character and the moral integrity to symbolize APGA in its primary constituency which is Anambra.

He said Soludo will sustain the Obiano legacies and also run in his own records as former Chief Economic Adviser to Mr President and former Central Bank Governor whom he described as the most successful of all CBN governors in Nigeria’s history.

“Right now, the history of CBN today is rated on the basis of before Soludo and after Soludo because he set the pace while in office. His brilliant record as a scholar is well known from his primary school days. Qualified to be a professor at 34 but eventually attained it at 38 because of certain requirements of a number of years.

“A former Altar boy, senior prefect in the secondary school and the only African chosen to work on the UN Panel of Experts on the review and redesign of the global financial system following the collapse of the financial system of the whole world in 2008. Typically, such a person should run for the President of the country because he has demonstrated remarkable leadership” Adinuba said.

Adinuba also described Soludo as a democrat at heart and a democrat in practice who listens to someone before responding with a smile, tremendous diplomacy and understanding.

He said Anambra electorates know what they want and they won’t disappoint by voting for Soludo as their next governor.