



The Anambra State Government on Monday said plans were underway to commence the deployment of technology to monitor examinations in public schools across the state.

Prof. Kate Omenugha, state Commissioner for Basic Education, disclosed this in an interview with nigr, in Awka.

Omenugha said that the initiative would help stamp out examination malpractice in the state.

She said that Gov. Willie Obiano had approved the installation of Internet Protocol (IP) cameras in examination halls of all public schools in the state.

Omenugha said: “The installation of these IP cameras, is part of the revolutionary plans to improve education in the state.





“This technology will help us watch and monitor students while they take exams such as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) or the Junior WAEC.

“It will prevent students from cheating during exams as well as help instil in our students the confidence that they need to face examinations without any external aid.”

Omenugha said that private schools in the state had been directed to also install IP cameras in their examination halls.

She said that any school that aid and abate examination malpractice might resort to taking their students outside the state for examinations.

“The state government’s position is to close down any of such schools operating in the state,” she said.