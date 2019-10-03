<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the nation celebrated its 59 years of independence on Tuesday, Asha Raphael Nnabuife, the transitional chairman of Idemili North Local Government Area in Anambra state admonished Nigerian youths to shuns vices like cultism, drugs addiction, cyber crimes and criminalities.

Nnabuife said that examination malpractices, thuggery, among others, are capable of ruining their future just as he urged all Nigerians to continue having hope on the country because he is confident that our problems will end one day.

Speaking to newsmen immediately after inspecting a march past by the school children during the 59th independence anniversary held at his council headquarters Ogidi-Idemili North Local Government Area Nnabuife urged the youths to avoid what will derail their future but rather, embrace what will build them up like educational pursuits, hardwork, faith in God, among other, to enable them take over future leadership of the nation.

He said: “My advice to Nigerian youths is to shun all manners of criminalities, cultism, thuggery, cyber crime and concentrate on what will build them up like education, hard-work, humility, patience etc, I want to thank Governor Willie Obiano for his good work in the state and his believe in the youths, I want the youths to explore such encouragement to help themselves, Nigerians should have faith in our country believing that things will definitely turn round to be better one day”