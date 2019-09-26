<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Irked by the spate of cultism in Anambra State, youths of Ogwuaniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state have been warned to shun cultism, restiveness and other criminal activities.

Arinzechukwu Awogu, chairman of the local government area, sounded the warning while addressing the youths of the community shortly after their election, urging them to always obey the rules and regulations guiding the community and to be law-abiding.

According to him, youths are the life wire of any community and symbol of continuity for development, charging them to work towards developing the community.

He said: “The Ogwuaniocha youths election symbolised the defeat of cabal in the community who never wish them well; Ogwuaniocha must be fixed and developed.”

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The council boss advised the new exco to also work in peace and unity and to also desist from trouble but seek programme that would help the community to develop.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected president, Uche Onyedi, expressed his appreciation to Governor Willie Obiano and the council boss, Awogu, for providing enabling environment for the election, assuring the people of Ogwuaniocha and the state at large that he would not disappoint them.

He promised to carry everyone along to ensure that peace, unity and development would prevail in the area and appealed for maximum cooperation from the people of the community to attract meaningful development.