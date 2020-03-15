<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anambra state branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society has unveiled a signboard donated by Corps members NEMA-CDS Group 2019 batch A, over the weekend at the state headquarters Amawbia, Awka.

It was gathered that the President of the group Mr Christopher Mmaduako while presenting the community project to Red Cross, appreciated the kind gesture of the Society in hosting them for the past one year, equipping them with several trainings and lectures on first aid, disaster management, health among others as well as the presentation of a Red Cross Award Certificate.

Receiving and unveiling the project, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross, Professor Peter Katchy, reiterated that Red Cross remains the symbol of hope.





Professor Katchy, explained that the National Youth Service Corps as stakeholders of Red Cross in Anambra State has been enjoying a very strong synergy with the society which has necessitated the grooming of the Corps members to be good humanitarians and render selfless service to humanity which has made them to notice the gap of lack of a signboard at the Red Cross State Headquarters Anambra Branch and reached out to meet the need by the giving the branch the surprise package and the branch in return celebrated them.

In a remark, the State Secretary of the Society, Mr Kingsley Okoye, expressed satisfaction with the kind gesture of the young Corps members and urged them to continue with the good humanitarian spirit.