



Anambra State Government will rollout COVID-19 vaccination programme from March 18 to March 27.

Dr Vincent Okpala, thed state Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

Okpala said that Anambra received 78,810 doses out of an estimated four million doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Vaccine which the Federal Government took delivery of on March 2.

He said that the vaccine was a product of a rigorous scientific process and had been certified safe by multiple agencies abroad.

According to him, the vaccine has also been certified safe and effective by local agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

“The main objectives of the proposed COVID-19 vaccine introduction are to slowdown and disrupt transmission of COVID-19 in all parts of the country including Anambra State.

“The state Primary Health Care Development Agency is positioned to ensure effective vaccination in a phased manner as directed by the National COVID-19 Vaccine Introduction Strategic Team.

“The target groups for the phase l vaccination listed in order of priority are – frontline health workers including laboratory networks, sample collection and contact tracing officers as well as other health workers.

“Then we have strategic leaders such as the governor, deputy governor, speaker of state House of Assembly, chief judge, traditional and religious leaders can influence the decision to accept COVID-19 vaccines among their citizens,” he said.





The official added that frontline workers in the non-health sectors such as security agents and paramilitary officers as well as workers in the finance sector, and gas and others would get vaccinated in the phase I.

The commissioner said that those in the Phase ll Vaccination Programme would include older adults of ages 50 and above and those with co-morbidities – from age 18 to 49.

He said that the third phase would accommodate residents in local government areas with high disease burden missed phases l and ll.

According to him, the fourth phase will be for other eligible population as vaccines become available.

Okpala said that vaccination would be at designated healthcare facilities, adding that there would be an average of three to five vaccination centres per local government area with a few special units.

“While these locations will be displayed at the LGA immunisation offices, residents can also call these public health emergency operation numbers – 09034668319, 09034663273. on the designated vaccination locations.

“To also facilitate easy documentation of the process, all the targeted persons in phase l are expected to use this platform for electronic self-registration URL: https://nphcdaict.com.ng/publicreg.

“We are appealing to residents to visit their LGAs to get vaccinated. Remember that vaccination is not a substitute for discontinuation of observation of COVID-19 protocols,” he said.