<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has announced that the COVID-19 Index Case in the state, which has remained the only, has tested negative to the ailment.

The state registered its index case of the virus last Friday, while about 29 persons who had contacts with him were also quarantined.

But Obiano in a special broadcast to citizens of the state on Saturday said the index Case, after one week of treatment, has tested negative and would be discharged after one more test.

Obiano said, “One week ago, I announced to you that our dear state had recorded an Index-Case of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the world to a standstill in the past few months.

“Today, I am delighted to announce that the report reaching me from the Protective Care Center indicates that our c is responding very well to treatment. In fact, the first post-treatment result from the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) returned Negative for SARS-CoV 2.

“However, following the standards which have been rigorously applied by NCDC since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria, he will go for a second round of tests before he can be conclusively declared negative. We shall continue to remember him in our prayers as he fights his way back from this illness.”





The governor added that “As I assured in my last broadcast, our medical team has successfully tracked 39 people who had direct contact with the Index Case. Out of this number, 5 are in our Protective Care Center while the rest are quarantined at home.

“The people in our Protective Care Center are stable and have shown no symptoms of the virus so far. Similarly, the people in Home Quarantine are being closely monitored in strict compliance with the WHO guidelines on COVID-19 containment.

“Meanwhile, six people out of the 39 contacts have tested negative for Coronavirus. These are people who met directly with the Index Case 14 days ago. Ndi Anambra, this is something to be cheerful about.

“Similarly, out of 20 samples tested for the virus from Anambra State so far, only the Index Case returned Positive. The rest are negative. Ndi Anambra, this result gives us enough elbow room to fight this monster by adhering to the principles of Social Distancing, maintaining thorough personal hygiene and obeying government directives and policies on the COVID-19 pandemic. I have no doubt that if we keep the rules, we shall be in a good position to kick COVID-19 out of our dear state.”