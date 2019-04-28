<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Uchenna Okafor, has warned tricycle operators popularly known as keke riders in the state against use of tricycles for criminal activities.

He said government would not hesitate to ban tricycle operation if they became nuisance to the society.

Addressing tricycle operators at the weekend in Awka, Okafor cautioned them to avoid any act capable of bringing their names to ridicule.

He further warned them to stop any manner of payment to anybody, insisting that the order that all payments be stopped immediately were still in force.

Responding, Chairman of the Caretaker committee of Keke Operators, Mr Ekene Ifediata, stressed the need for members to abide by the government directive, warning that offenders would be dealt with accordingly.

He said, “We will set up a taskforce that will take care of road decongestion that will operate in line with the state government.

“Our plea is that whenever the state government wants to issue authority to Keke operators on revenue generation let it be given to our members and not touts who not only increase the amount but also extort us.”