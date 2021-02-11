



The people of Awa in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra has urged Governor Willie Obiano to save the community from an impending crisis over an attempt to impose a traditional ruler on them.

The people, on Wednesday at the Government House, Awka, cried out against the proposed traditional ruler election slated for February 13.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions like ‘Awa Is On Fire,’ ‘Gov Obiano We Need Your Intervention In Awa Now,’ and ‘Your Excellency Sack Vera Queen.’

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Ambrose Egwuonwu, an elder in the community, said ascendancy to the traditional stool was hereditary and not open to the community as a whole.

Mr. Egwuonwu said Awa was a small and peaceful community but wondered why some influential people would want to throw the area into a crisis.

He said the government should intervene and stop the election from holding because it was not the majority’s decision.

Paul Nwafor, a former President-General of the community, said the town was told to prepare for an election on February 13 based on a letter from the government “a copy of which we have not seen.”





Mr. Nwafor said the community needed a traditional ruler, but it must be through due process.

He said it was the community’s duty to elect a traditional ruler and not for the government to impose anyone, adding that there was an unhealthy political undertone behind the desperate effort to conduct an election in Awa.

Responding, Henry Nwasike, the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Local Government and Town Union Affairs, said the protesters’ grievances were noted.

He said Mr. Obiano’s government would do all that was necessary to ensure peace in the community.

Mr. Nwasike added that the government did not conduct traditional ruler elections for communities but supervised them and assured the protesters that their grievances would be communicated to the appropriate authorities.

Ray Ofor, President-General of Awa, said the protesters had contradicted themselves by claiming they were not aware of the election notice but had gone ahead to protest it.

Mr. Ofor, however, said they were waiting for further directives based on the government’s reaction to the protest on whether to proceed with the election or not.