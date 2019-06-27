<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

People of Anambra East local government area of Anambra state have lamented absence of medical doctors in the health facilities in the area.

They appealed to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state to deploy corps members who are medical doctors and pharmacists to the community.

The community spoke yesterday in Ezi Anam through the chairman, Mr. Orji Okafor, during the passing out ceremony of the 2018 Batch “B” Stream 1 deployed to the area.

He regretted that the council with a total of 21 health care centers had no single medical doctor, as well as laboratories.

According to Okafor, the few nurses in the medical facilities in the area overwork themselves, saying the doctor corps members would go a long way in complimenting their efforts.

He said, “We don’t have a single doctor in 21 health centres which are not close to each other. The only missionary hospital here has a female doctor who works day and night.

“We currently have only two Youth Corps doctors. We will appreciate if you send about five more Youth Corps doctors to us to complement the efforts of the nurses.”

Appreciating the NYSC management for choosing the council for the ceremony, Okafor expressed optimism that the visit would attract more government’s attention to the area.

Responding, State NYSC coordinator, Mr. Kehinde Aremu said he chose the council area to celebrate the corps members in view of its peculiar terrain.

He appreciated the council area for the love and hospitality shown to the corps members, assuring them that their requests would be considered.

Commending the corps members for accepting to serve in the riverine area to impact positively in the lives of the people, Aremu noted such sacrifices hardly go unrewarded.

Four corps members who distinguished themselves in their places of primary assignment were presented with certificates of recognition.