Anambra community crowns new monarch in Achalla

Achalla Community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State erupted in great joy last weekend over the coronation ceremony of the new traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Osita Sunny Nwokedi.

The traditional stool became vacant following the demise of Igwe Alex Nwokedi who died on May 11, 2021, at the age of 84 years.

The newly crowned traditional Monarch is believed to enjoy the massive support of the eight villages in the community as succession arrangement is said to be domiciled in the Nwokedi Royal Family.

The ceremony which took place at the Community Civic Center attracted people from all walks of life, friends and in-laws of the community.

Speaking with newsmen during the event, the traditional prime minister of the community, Hon John Nwokoye, affirmed the general acceptance of the traditional ruler.

He urged the natives and residents of the community to give me the needed support to enable him to succeed.

Hon Nwokoye, who is the Member representing Awka North in the State House of Assembly, added expressed optimism that his reign would bring peace, unity and progress in the community.

He, then, pleaded for support, loyalty and encouragement from the people to assist him in piloting the affairs of the community.