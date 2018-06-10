The Commissioner for Youth and Creative Economy in Anambra State, Mr Bonaventure Enemali, has called on Nigerian youths to be disciplined, diligent and patriotic to be fit for governance.

Enemali made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that excellence and responsibility would help the youth to dominate the country’s political space and contribute their best to national development.

“The Nigerian youth should strive for excellence in whatever he does,” the commissioner said.

The official urged the youth to participate actively and responsibly in the 2019 General Elections.

He appealed to them to refuse to be used by unpastriotic Nigerians to foment trouble.

“It is high time our youths learnt to participate actively in the democratic process instead of staying by the sides and complain,” Enemali said.

He urged youths to be self-reliant and stay away from crime.

The commissioner also urged all tiers of government to formulate policies that would encourage youth development.

“They should ensure that they bring out hidden talents in the youth – those things that they know how to do best.

“What the governments should do is to create a platform that can make the youth to excel.

“When the youth is engaged positively, the rate of crime will reduce drastically and they will desire to do their best for the country,” he added.