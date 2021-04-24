The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Monday Kuryas, has charged the personnel to protect themselves against attacks by hoodlums as well as reclaim police facilities from them.

Kurya gave the directive in a lecture held for the police management team, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Police Tactical Operational Units in the command.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, which was made available to newsmen in Awka on Saturday.

The statement noted that Kuryas charged the officers to be undeterred by the attacks by gunmen and resist such attacks on security personnel and infrastructure in the command.





“The CP charged the officers to be undeterred by the recent unfortunate incidents of attacks on personnel and facilities, but remain resolute in the protection of lives and property of law abiding citizens in the state.

“The CP further charged the officers to provide motivational leadership in their divisions and units and ensure they supervised their men adequately in reclaiming the public space from criminal elements.

“He reassured the citizens and residents alike of the renewed commitment of the police to provide services in accordance with best practices and in line with the rule of law,” the statement read.

The event had in attendance the management team of the command, eight area commanders, 54 divisional police officers, Police Mobile Force Commander and heads of police tactical units.