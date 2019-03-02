



Anambra state has benefited from the federal government’s 500 million naira Staff Corporation housing scheme through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN.

This was as a result of Governor Willie Obiano’s magnanimity in repaying the 200 million naira the state owed before now.

Speaking at the weekend, the Executive Director of FMBN, Nnanyelugo Melville Ebo, when he visited the state, said the bank had other schemes the state would benefit from also including health insurance scheme.

He said the scheme was for Southeast, South South and South West, adding that by June 2nd, the second phase of the projects would begin.

Ebo, said the Bank came to the state for collaboration, adding that they were offering two states per each zone, with 100 houses each.

He said Anambra was listed in the scheme because, it was compliant, adding that Housing was something everybody should benefit from, which according to him, had been the idea of the president Muhammadu Buhari led government.

In his response, the Managing Director of the Anambra State Housing Corporation, Willie Okafor, said the state was keying into the scheme without delay.

He said the mandate of Governor Willie Obiano to them was to provide enough Housing to the people of the state, adding that the state was ready to key into all the schemes enumerated by the Bank.