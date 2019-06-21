<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Emeka Aforka, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Orumba-North State Constituency, has told Governor Willie Obiano to declare a state of emergency in Orumba-North Local Government Area over erosion devastations.

Aforka said erosion sites at Oko and Nanka areas of Orumba-North were nightmares and that if proactive remedial actions were not taken, erosion would subdue and submerge not only Oko and Nanka but the entire council area.

He said those living at Nanka and Oko no longer sleep with their two eyes closed over fear of possible landslide.

The lawmaker, who disclosed this to our correspondent in his office at the legislative complex, Awka, on Thursday, emphasised that Orumba-North was in dire need of federal, state and transnational assistance to tackle erosion and other ecological problems in the constituency.

He said: “erosion menace in Orumba-North is a war between life and death. It is either we win the war or the war will win us as a people. Erosion sites at Oko and Nanka in Orumba-North Constituency are nightmares.

Many lives have been lost. Many houses have been destroyed because of the menace of erosion. So I want the authorities in-charge to quickly come to our aid so that the people of Orumba-North especially those in Oko and Nanka axis can sleep with their two eyes closed. “

Although Aforka recognised the fact that the state government could not handle erosions single-handedly, he equally sought the assistance of the Federal Government, donor agencies as well as the international community to complement the efforts of the state government in addressing erosion devastation and other environmental challenges in his constituency.