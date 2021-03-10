



A lawmaker in Anambra State, Onyebuchi Offor, has appealed to well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations in the state to assist the police with logistics to fight crime.

Offor, representing Ekwusigo State Constituency in the state House of Assembly, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

Many private and public property, including police stations, were destroyed in Anambra during the #EndSARS protest last year, Offor said.

He said due to the incident, police in the state now lacked adequate patrol vehicles and other logistics to fight crime and secure lives and property.

Ofor, who is the Majority Leader of the House, said: “A lot of police stations and patrol vehicles were burnt during the protest, while arms and ammunition were carted away by hoodlums.





“The aftermath of the #EndSARS protest has been the increasing crime rate we are experiencing in the state.”

The lawmaker said the current situation exonerates the police from blame, when they do not respond to distress calls in time as they lacked patrol vehicles.

“This is a sad reality that we cannot allow to continue. We have to collectively re-energise the police so they can return to the streets to provide security.

“Security is essential to the socio-economic development of any state.

“Therefore, we need to come to the aid of the police by donating patrol vehicles and other crime-fighting equipment to boost their performance.”

Besides the worsening insecurity in some states in the South-east, there have been bloody attacks on police officers and police facilities in the region.