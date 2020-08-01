



Anambra State House of Assembly has called on the State Sector Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to prosecute defaulters over unauthorised use of number plate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in the state.

The House resolution followed a motion sponsored by Honourable Onyebuchi Offor representing Ekwusigo Constituency and seconded by Mr Somtochukwu Udeze representing Ogbaru II Constituency during emergency plenary in Awka, over the weekend.

Speaker, Honourable Uchenna Okafor, who presided over the plenary session of the House, had put up the motion, while the legislators unanimously adopted through voice votes.

“We are aware of people using unlicenced NYCN number plate without authorisation from the FRSC in the state,’’ he said.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Hon Onyebuchi Offor described indiscriminate use of NYCN number plate by some vehicles operating in the state as “quite alarming and inimical to state security’.’

Hon Offor expressed an urgent need for defaulters of vehicles bearing such unauthorised number plates ‘NYCN’ to be impounded as well as prosecute the users.

According to the lawmaker, “I am aware that NYCN is a body charged with policy formulation and implementation on issues bordering on youth development in Nigeria.





“A lot of Nigerians, especially car owners are not aware of the guiding rules and laws that govern number plate issuance.

“It is within the purview of the FRSC, an independent federal agency in Nigeria that is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of issuance of number plates,

“Some the number plate numbers bear, ‘Office of the Presidency, NYCN’ and some others bear ‘Office of the Coordinator NYCN’: Mr Speaker, we don’t know where they are emanating from.

“So it causes security breaches in the state such as kidnapping, armed robbery, others. Who are the people issuing these numbers?,’’ Offor inquired.

Lawmakers who spoke in favour include Hon Somtochukwu Udeze representing Ogbaru II Constituency, Mr Ejike Okechukwu representing Anaocha II Constituency and Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu representing Dunukofia Constituency.

Others are Hon Smart Nonso Okafor representing Nnewi North Constituency and Hon Nnamdi Okafor representing Awka South I Constituency.

They, however, condemned the indiscriminate use of number plates by motorists in the state, urging FRSC to do the needful by putting an end to the security breach.