Anambra State House of Assembly has summoned the state Commissioner for Health, Mr. Vincent Okpala, and his Information and Public Enlightenment counterpart, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, to appear before plenary to explain the state readiness to contain the rapid spread of Coronavirus.

The resolution followed a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance, which was raised by Majority Leader of the Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, on March 3.

The Speaker, Uche Okafor, therefore stated that the commissioners were to appear before the Assembly on March 5.

Okafor, who presided over the plenary, read out the resolution while lawmakers unanimously adopted it through voice votes.

Nnamdi Okafor, who represents Awka South 1, said there was need to ensure adequate preparation and robust response in the event of any emergency.





He said: “The Health Commissioner would brief us on the ministry’s preparedness, action plan and preventive measures against the disease in the state.

“We need to know about the training programmes and availability of equipment for protection of healthcare workers as well as the capacity to test and diagnose the disease.

“Should a case be detected in the state, the health commissioner needs to tell us if a quarantine facility is available to control spread of the disease; the capacity of the state to contain the infection as well as treatment plans.

“Mr. Adinuba should brief us on various awareness and sensitisation programmes being carried out to sensitise the people on how to protect themselves against the disease.’’

Lawmakers, however, took turns to support the motion, saying, there was need to know the ability of the state to deal with the virus as the country recorded a first case.