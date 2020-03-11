<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Anambra House of Assembly has passed a bill for the establishment of the State’s Leisure Parks and Streets Beautification Agency to provide a beautiful, safe and healthy environment in the state.

The assembly passed the bill after third reading on the floor of the House on Wednesday.

The lawmakers took turns to perfect some corrections in the 24-clause bill before it was finally passed by the House.

The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, conducted a voice vote on each of the sections of the bill before the passage.

Okafor said, “having considered the third reading of a Bill for a Law to Establish the Anambra state Leisure Parks and Streets Beautification Agency and to Provide for other related Matters 2019, the bill is hereby passed.’’

The Speaker after the debate on the bill directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udo, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Willie Obiano for his assent.

According to the bill, the agency will be responsible for the maintenance and management of parks, recreation centres, gardens, play grounds and open spaces in the state.





It also states that the agency would advise on all matters relating to the greening programme of the state.

“The agency will charge appropriate fees for the use of facilities provided where necessary in the state’s parks and gardens as well as regulate the hour of use of the open spaces, parks or gardens by the members of the public

“The agency would provide and maintain adequate security and environmental sanitation facilities for the state’s parks, gardens and recreation centres.

“It shall maintain and supervise trimming and felling of trees within the state, monitor compliance with landscaping equipment of the state and create waterfalls, fountains in any part of the state.

“Any person, corporation or body found felling or trimming trees within the state, without obtaining required permit from the agency shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine of N50,000 or six months imprisonment.

“Any person found spitting, urinating, littering, dumping refuse or smoking in the state’s parks, gardens and recreation centres shall also be liable upon conviction to a fine of N50,000 or six months imprisonment, “the bill read.