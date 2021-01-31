



Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) says it is poised to actualize its N1 billion revenue target this year in spite of the surge of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Managing Director of the agency Mr. Jude Emecheta made the disclosure at the agency’s headquarters in Awka while speaking with our correspondent on the organisation’s 2021 work plan.

Emecheta who recalled that the outbreak of the coronavirus disease as well as the EndSars nationwide protest of last year drastically affected revenue drive in the agency, said the agency was prepared this year to recover government’s lost revenues irrespective of the debilitating effects of the coronavirus infections.

He said the nationwide lockdowns of last year due to the advent of COVID-19 greatly affected businesses across the country including Anambra state and as such there was no money in circulation to pay for taxes and other statutory payments accruing to government.

The ANSAA boss was however optimistic that the target for the year would be realised because despite increase in the rate of infections, the federal government may not consider another lockdown as panacea for curtailment of COVID-19 infections but would rather enforce strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols.

He said, “Last year was a year of pandemic and those who we are supposed to collect rents from are supposed to be in the markets. Hotels were not opened. Schools were not opened. The pandemic was so much that it affected revenue collection.”





“But this year there is no lockdown because we are managing the disease as it comes. Last year we had less than 500 COVID-19 patients in one week and there was a lockdown but now we have about 1800 patients and nobody is talking about lockdown; which means we have found a way to manage the situation and allow the economy to run.”

“So the agency is going to go out this year to get what is due to Anambra state government not minding the elections. Though our real target for this year is N 1 billion but electioneering campaigns may hamper revenue collection process”, he pointed out.

Emecheta said government was humane enough to give 10% tax refunds to tax payers last year to cushion the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy but this year, government has also insisted on compliance to non-pharmaceutical methods of COVID-19 prevention like regular handwashing, social and physical distancing, compulsory wearing of nosemasks in public places and so on,

He therefore emphasized that the agency would leverage on the COVID-19 prevention protocols to issue demand notices as well as vigorously pursue internally generated revenue for the state this year to enable it meet its N500 million benchmark even though he said that the agency aims at N1 billion IGR drive this year, stressing that about 200 cases in Onitsha and Awka were pending in court.