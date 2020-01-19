<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A solidarity walk organised by the Yoruba World Congress (YWC); an umbrella body of all Yoruba Socio-cultural and Self Determination Groups in support of Operation Amotekun, a security network recently established by Governors from Western Nigeria to wage war against the spate of insecurity ravaging the zone will hold tomorrow January 21.

The congress has pleaded with the South West governors not to backdown and push the concept through.

A statement by the Director of Contacts and Mobilization of the group, Comrade Victor Taiwo said the walk will take place in all the South West States capital simultaneously, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Osogbo, Akure and Ado-Ekiti respectively from 9am.

The YWC is being led by Yoruba Leader, Emeritus Professor of History and Second Republic Senator, Banji Akintoye.

Taiwo asked “All Yoruba people are urged to come out in their millions any where they are in Oduduwa Land on Tuesday to show to the world that Amotekun has come to stay.





“We must show to the external forces and their internal collaborators who want to stampede our resolve to protect ourselves, safeguard our land from kidnappers, armed-robbery and put an end to consistent destruction of our farm lands that enough is enough.

“Well-meaning Yoruba people and leaders of thought would be at designated venues to address the protest.

“We want to assure our Governors that Yoruba people are behind them on Amotekun. We urge them not to shiver and they must never shiver. It is no retreat, no surrender. We will not surrender Amotekun”

“On the meeting points, those in LAGOS are to converge at Gani Faweyinmi Freedom Park, Ojota; OYO: Opposite Agodi Cenotaph, Ibadan; OGUN: Pansheke Junction, Abeokuta; OSUN: Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo; ONDO: Alagbaka Roundabout, opposite First Bank, Akure while those in EKITI are to converge at Fajuyi Round about, Ado-Ekiti.