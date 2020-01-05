<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The South-West Stakeholders Security Group (SSSG) has lauded the move by the state governors to start the joint security taskforce across the zone but quickly noted that it had not been contacted by the governors on the modus operandi, especially, recruitment of members of the outfit, with just five days to the commencement of the initiative.

The governors, it would be recalled, had last week resolved to start the new security architecture on Thursday, January 9, 2020, saying that the security taskforce codenamed “operation Amotekun,” will create the needed synergy between the states, in order to ensure the safety and security of the region.

SSSG said this after rising from a meeting, which held at the weekend at Omole Phase 2 residence of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.

The group, which comprised of all the leaders of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), the Southwest Hunters Association,(SWHAN) the Agbekoyas, South-West Agbekoya Group (SAG), Agbekoya Farmers Society Group, Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), Community Security Awareness Initiative Corps (COMSAIC) of Nigeria, among others, while giving its nod to the new initiative, said it was ready to complement the efforts of the governors and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in their plan to make the zone safe for the people.

Convener of the group, and the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Adams, said there was a need for the governors to match their words with action by contacting the group.

“We need to match our words with actions. But now that they have involved us, by name and not by contact. They have not contacted all the leaders. However, we must appreciate them because we are ready to provide a lasting solution to the menace in the region. We will do our very best to secure the region,” he assured.

He said efforts to curb the security challenges in the region was beginning to yield positive results, pointing out that the group, since inception in July 2019 had made significant efforts to reduce the spate of insecurity in the South-West.

Adams, while reiterating the need to create a workable synergy between the security taskforce and the leaders at the grassroots, said it was necessary that members of the outfit were people who were known and whose integrity can be vouched for, declaring that anything short of that would amount to an exercise in futility.

“All over the world, the security of lives and property remains the top priority of every government. It is when the country is safe and secured that we can think of other necessities.

“That is why as a group, we have made concerted effort to form this alliance in order to make the region safe for us,” the Aare Ona Kakanfo said.

Iba Adams, who expressed the readiness of the group to take the issue seriously without any room for failure,.noted that the security situation in the country though had reduced drastically with the emergence of the SSSG, but quickly admitted that it had now become so tense with the recent invasion of some communities in the South-West.

He lamented the gruesome murder of over 28 people, burning of churches and a palace in Kogi State by suspected Fulani gunmen, describing it as lone killing too many.”

“The security situation in the South-West is not something to write home about. For instance, people cannot travel during the festive period because of the fear of the kidnappers and marauders that kill and maim at will.

“A situation whereby a traditional ruler in Akure, Ondo State was kidnapped and asked to pay a huge amount of money as ransom before he was released, and that of a Catholic Priest was worrisome. It brought up a new challenge.

“We have been keeping quiet, not because we are bereft of ideas or solution. We need to match our words with actions,” he said.

Adams said there was a need for the governors to engage people with the strength of character and integrity, especially, on security, adding that the group was ready to set up a liaison committee with the security advisers of all the states in the region to advise them on security matters.

This was as just he contended that issue of security should be centralized for effective communication and synergy.

“We are alerting the world that the issue of security should not be taken lightly or politicised because if this new initiative fails or boomerangs, we are not to be blamed,” Iba Adams said.