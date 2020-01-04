<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Southwest Stakeholders Security Group (SSSG) has applauded the move by the governors in the region to start the joint security taskforce across the South-West.

The governors had last week resolved to start the new security architecture on Thursday, January 9.

According to them, the security taskforce codenamed “Operation Amotekun”, will create the needed synergy between the states, in order to ensure the safety and security of the region.

In an updated report on the security architecture initiated by the six governors in the South-West to curtail armed banditry, kidnapping and killings in the zone, Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, on New Year’s day had specifically reported that the outfit will take off on January 9 after the endorsement of the reviewed Standard Operating Practice (SOP) by the governors of the South-West states.

Rising from a meeting at the Omole Phase 2 residence of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, at the weekend, the group gave its nod to the new initiative, saying it is ready to complement the efforts of the governors and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in their plan to make the southwest safe for the people.

It, however, said they are yet to be contacted by the governors on the recruitment process and other modus operandi of the scheme despite including Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other security outfits.

Adams who is the convener of the group said efforts to curb the security challenges in the region is beginning to yield positive results, pointing out that the group, since inception in July 2019 had made significant efforts to reduce the spate of insecurity in the southwest.

Iba Gani Adams reiterated the need to create a workable synergy between the security outfits and the leaders at the grassroots.

“All over the world, the security of lives and property remains the top priority of every government. It is when the country is safe and secured that we can think of other necessities. That is why as a group, we have made a concerted effort to form this alliance in order to make the region safe for us”

Aare Adams expressed the readiness of the group to take the issue seriously without any room for failure.

Speaking on the security situation in the country, Aare Gani Adams said that though the situation had reduced drastically with the emergence of the SSSG, the situation has become so tense with the recent invasion of some communities in the southwest.

He lamented the gruesome murder of over 28 people, burning of churches and Palace in Kogi by suspected Fulani gunmen, describing it has one killing too many.

“The security situation in the southwest is not something to write home about. For instance, people cannot travel during the festive period because of the fear of the kidnappers and marauders that kill and maim at will. A situation whereby a traditional ruler was kidnapped and asked to pay a huge amount of money as ransom before he was released, and that of a Catholic Priest was worrisome. It brought up a new challenge.

“We have been keeping quiet, not because we are bereft of ideas or solution. We need to match our words with actions. But now that they have involved us, we must appreciate them because we are ready to provide a lasting solution to the menace in the region. We will do our very best to secure the region”.

Adams said there is need for the governors to recruit trained personnel with the strength of character and integrity, especially, on security, adding that the group is ready to liase with the security advisers of all the states in the region to set up an advisory committee that will advise the SA on security matters.

He argued that the issue of security should be centralised for effective communication and synergy.

The SSSG deployed for the new initiative include the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), the Southwest Hunters Association (SWHAN), the Agbekoyas, Southwest Agbekoya Group (SAG), Agbekoya Farmers Society Group, and Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) among others.