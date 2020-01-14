<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the newly launched security outfit tagged Western Nigeria Security Network begins operations, one of its personnel, Soludero Hunters’ Association has said the outfit doesn’t rely on guns to function well but would use their ancestors’ powers to ward off any aggression against Yoruba indigenes in the zone.

The National President of the hunters, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi who spoke with newsmen said since the outfit was launched, they had resuscitated all “powers used by our ancestors to conquer their aggressors and that’s what we will use in protecting our zone”.

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on Monday, commended governors of the South West for initiating and launching the security outfit codenamed: Operation Amotekun.

Soyinka, who said he had earlier given up on the governors, commended them for listening to the yearnings of the people.

He said the launch of the security outfit should be commended.





Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams said Amotekun Operation is a welcome development and, at the same time, it is a belated idea that we had been expecting for a long time. I am one of those who gingered them to hold the South-West security summit that led to Amotekun. I can say authoritatively that Yoruba people are very happy with this initiative.

Anybody criticising it is either a sadist or does not value life. Amotekun is not the same with state police that we have been demanding before now. Amotekun is like someone with a fever that requires first aid treatment otherwise you may not have the chance to administer full treatment. We wanted state police but in the absence of that, something must be done. State police is a constitutional issue that would involve the process of amendment of the Constitution.