<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Traditional rulers in Ondo State has called on governors in the Southwest to ignore negative comments about Operation Amotekun and conclude necessary arrangements for the immediate take-off of the security outfit in the six states of the zone.

The monarchs, under the umbrella of “De 130 Krown Obas”, spoke through their state president, the Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin, while briefing newsmen after their monthly meeting, held in Akure on Friday.

The traditional rulers enjoined the Federal Government to support Southwest governors to achieve the set goals of Operation Amotekun.

According to Adegbite-Adedoyin, it is only when the security outfit is allowed to function effectively that traditional rulers and their subjects can be able to sleep with their two eyes closed.

Adegbite-Adedoyin said that the security outfit must be supported to end the rampant kidnappings, banditry, senseless killings and other crimes in the zone.





He said, “We, as the executives and members of “De 130 Krowns Club of Ondo State”, are the main stakeholders in the spate of armed robbery, kidnappings, banditry, killings by slaughtering and so on, and this “epidemic” is affecting our subjects.

“We do solemnly declare our support for “Operation Amotekun” to counter all these ungodly and inhuman acts of self-destruction.

“The personnel of “Amotekun’ are our native hunters and all who know and understand the terrain of their own localities. What is wrong in watching over ourselves?

“We plead with our governor to do this quickly and “Amotekun” should start operation immediately so as to relieve us, the traditional rulers, particularly in Ondo State, of the act of losing our kinsmen and their properties on daily basis.”

They urged other zones in the country not to see the security outfits as a political body but one to complement the existing government’s security agencies.

“We plead with our politicians, who are from other zones not to see this outfit as a political body, but as supplementary efforts to the Federal Government’s laudable efforts to protect the lives of innocent Nigerians in the Southwest.”