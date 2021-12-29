Amotekun: Okada riders behind night robberies, killings in Osun

The commander of Osun Amotekun corps, Amitolu Shittu, has alleged that commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as okada riders were the masterminds of rampant robberies and killings in the wee hours of the day in various parts of the state.

He said this while calling for legislative actions to be taken to restrict commercial motorcycle operations at odd hours.

The Amtekun Commander said legislative action must be taken to restrict patrons of relaxation spots from moving around town in the state during odd hours.

He said, “The government must summon courage, especially, the State House of Assembly must enact a law that will restrict movement of club patrons and the nightcrawlers to their clubhouses until 6 am in the morning.

“Also, the government needs to ban commercial motorcycle riders from operating at night. It is uncalled for seeing riders use axes, guns, cutlasses, killing people at night. They are the ones carrying armed robbers to the houses of their victims.

“In the last one year, it has been very hectic for us combating crime, but I give kudos to Governor Oyetola for what he has done and I want to advise him to do more for us by providing more operational vehicles, and funding.”

Shittu also called for more collaboration among security agencies in the state and Amotekun to prevent crime.