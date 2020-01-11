<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the South West zone has commended the governors in the region for the successful launch of the new regional security outfit called ‘Operation Àmòtékùn’.

The Vice President of Zone B of the union, Comrade Cosmos Oni, gave the commendation at the Annual Lecture and Award Day event of the zone, held at the NUJ Press Center, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

According to the him, the security outfit would enhance maximum security and help to fight kidnapping and other forms of crime in the region.

He, however, urged the outfit to work hand-in-glove with the police and other security agencies for productive and efficient service delivery and also pledged the support of journalists in the region to the outfit.

Mr Lekan Olufodunrin, a former editor of The Nation newspaper, was the guest lecturer, while Oba (Professor Adekunle Adeogun Okunoye Oyedeji II, the Eburu of Iba was the royal father of the day at the event, which had leaders of the union from all states in the zone in attendance.





Commissioners for information in Osun, Oyo and Ondo States Mrs Funke Egbemode, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun and Donald Ojogo respectively, Special Adviser to the Speaker, Ekiti State, Akogun Tai Oguntayo, Director General, Arts and Culture, Ekiti State, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre were among other journalists honoured with professional awards at the event.

Other awardees at the event were; Chief Press Secretaries to Oyo and Osun state governors, Mr Taiwo Adisa and Alhaji Ismail Omipidan Special Assistants to Oyo and Ekiti State governors on media, Mr Jide Ajani and Mrs Mary Osho, Special Assistant on broadcast media to Oyo state governor, Mrs Bose Sodiq and the Executive Assistant to Ekiti state governor on policy and speeches, Mr Wale Asake.

Oyo State branch of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) also got a corporate award as the best organised branch in the region.