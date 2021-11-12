Amotekun nabs suspected kidnapper in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Agency Network known as Amotekun Corps have apprehended a 30-year-old suspected kidnapper.

The suspected kidnapper identified as Labram Ibrahim was said to have feigned lunacy when he was apprehended.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested in the Akure garage following the suspicious manner he was dressed and walked.

According to reports, the Amotekun operatives in the area, who had been monitoring him, nabbed him when he was about to be picked up by some persons in a black jeep who arrived to take him away.

However, the suspect who claimed he is from Sokoto confessed that he was not a lunatic, but working for one man called Rabiu Adamu in Akure.

Ibrahim said that Rabiu, his in-law, took him to Akure park and put him in a car going to Ondo town.

He said, “The man paid N700 to the driver and later gave me N1500 to board a car going to Ore and from Ore to Epe where I am going to work. He did not tell me the kind of work he wants me to do.

“Rabiu was coming behind in his black jeep with three other men inside. He told me to remove my sim card and put it in Akure garage roundabout and proceeds to Ore before I was arrested at Itanla because of the way I dressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amotekun Corps in Ondo town has said that they have swung into action to arrest the owner of the black jeep and the three men in Akure for further investigation.