As six governors in the South-West zone of the country launched a joint security outfit tagged Western Nigeria Security Network (Operation Amotekun) last Thursday, the Soludero Hunters’ Association has called on the initiators to organise a parley where all the personnel would meet to identify themselves.

Speaking through its National President, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi, the hunters who would be one of the active members of Amotekun said the motive for setting up the outfit could be counterproductive if the personnel didn’t know themselves.

Also, Ajijola Anabi said the six states which formed the outfit should reconsider the meagre salary of N13,500 to be paid to the members of the outfit.

Anabi, while commending the six western States governors especially Engr Seyi Makinde for providing logistics that would facilitate effective service delivery, added that things would keep on improving after the launch.

He said, “We are happy at the proactive move of our governors. They have shown good leadership qualities by launching the Amotekun security outfit. Now, we sleep with our two eyes closed.”





“We, the Soludero Hunters Association will do our best to ensure that the outfit remains”.

“Having launched the outfit, I want a forum where all of us that would work in the outfit would meet ourselves.”

“This is very important because as of now, we don’t know ourselves and this is very dangerous when we talk of security. This will enable us to familiarize and know one another.”

“I heard that the Oyo state government alone purchased 33 patrol vans, while other States donated 20 vehicles”

He used the opportunity to call on the Oyo State Governor, Engr Makinde to call a former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers who he alleged has been unleashing terror on some members of another association which is saddled with the responsibility of checking commercial motorcyclists from carrying more than one passenger.

According to him, the leader of the union who had just been released from a correctional centre had ordered his thugs to inflict injuries on some of his people for carrying the normal duty entrusted to them by the state government.