The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has upheld argument by President Muhammadu Buhari that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain allegation of corrupt practices and voters’ inducement raised against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

The Federal Government and Governors of the South West States yesterday reached and agreement that legal framework should be put in place on the establishment of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the South West Governors and the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after the expanded National Economic Council, NEC, meeting.


Recall that the AGF had declared the regional security initiative of the South West Governors aimed at curbing security challenges in the zone as illegal.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced that his administration was coming up with Community Policing policy to fight the insecurity in the polity.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories