The Federal Government and Governors of the South West States yesterday reached and agreement that legal framework should be put in place on the establishment of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the South West Governors and the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after the expanded National Economic Council, NEC, meeting.





Recall that the AGF had declared the regional security initiative of the South West Governors aimed at curbing security challenges in the zone as illegal.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced that his administration was coming up with Community Policing policy to fight the insecurity in the polity.