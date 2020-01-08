<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Ohaneze Nd’Igbo, John Nwodo, has commended the South-West governors for initiating and implementing the take-off of Amotekun in Southwest Nigeria.

Nwodo in a text message responding to his views on the development in a federation said the South-West governors have taken a step to safeguard her people from the invading onslaught by the Fulani herdsmen who have taken over forward in the southern part of the country wrecking untold hardship on the people.

He said the President has maintained a double standard in the closure of the borders of the country.

According to him, whilst the President acted against the protocol that binds the west African states, it has opened the same flanks for the invading herdsmen who have proved to be threats to the nation placing Nigeria in a state of war.

His words: “The pronouncement of our President in violation of AU and ECOWAS Protocols as well as our immigration laws opening up our borders to Fulanis is a clear declaration of war.

“The same Fulanis fighting us in the North East and killing our farmers in the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria have been allowed to come into Nigeria uninhibited and turn all our forests into a battleground and establish Ruga empires.

“The South-West Governors must be commended for waking up to a clear and existing threat to our sovereignty.

“I wonder why Statesmen like Gen Gowon should keep quiet at a time like this.

“Our country is under siege and utterances from some Northern Governors that any Fulani anywhere is a Nigerian is treasonable. We must be vigilant.”