The Osun House of Assembly on Monday passed the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill 2020 for first reading after it was presented by the Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye.

Presenting the bill before the House, Owoeye said a letter and 40 copies of the draft bill on the establishment of the Amotekun security network was forwarded to him by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola.

He said that the governor requested accelerated passage of the bill into law.

Owoeye said that the bill emanated from the Forum of South West Governors in order to address insecurity in the region and the country as a whole.





He said the Conference of Speakers in the South West Zone had met on Friday alongside majority leaders and clerks in the region to consider the bill.

Owoeye said they all agreed that all South West Houses of Assembly should conduct a public hearing on Feb. 24 to enable stakeholders make contribution.

He said the Conference of South West Speakers would meet again on Feb. 26 with the justice commissioners in the region to look at the inputs and contributions of stakeholders.